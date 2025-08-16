Big Brothers Big Sisters Gulf Coast Celebrates 50 Years with Benefit Concert at the historic 1894 Grand Opera House

This year marks a remarkable milestone for Big Brothers Big Sisters Gulf Coast — 50 years of igniting potential, building connections, and changing lives across Galveston County. Since opening its doors in 1975, the organization has matched thousands of children (“Littles”) with caring adult mentors (“Bigs”), fostering relationships that inspire confidence, resilience, and brighter futures.

To celebrate this golden anniversary, the community is invited to join in a night of music, memories, and impact. On Saturday, September 20, 2025, the historic 1894 Grand Opera House will come alive with the rich storytelling and heartfelt lyrics of acclaimed country music singer/songwriter Phil Vasser. This exclusive benefit concert promises an unforgettable evening while raising critical funds to support the agency’s life-changing programs.

“Fifty years is an extraordinary achievement, but what we’re most proud of are the thousands of young lives that have been positively influenced through the power of mentorship,” said Cynthia Smith, Big Brothers Big Sisters Gulf Coast Board President. “This concert is not just a celebration — it’s an opportunity for the community to help us ensure the next 50 years are even more impactful.”

Proceeds from the event will directly benefit local mentoring programs, helping recruit, train, and support volunteers who commit their time and hearts to guiding young people toward success.

Tickets and sponsorship opportunities are available now, but seating is limited in this intimate venue. Community members are encouraged to secure their spots early for what promises to be one of the most memorable nights of the year.

Sponsorships: https://givebutter.com/50YearsOfMentoring

Tickets: www.thegrand.com/shows/big-hearts-big-hits/

Join us as we celebrate the past, invest in the future, and honor the powerful connections that change lives — one friendship at a time.

To learn more about Big Brothers Big Sisters Gulf Coast visit www.mentorsgc.org or call 409-763-4638 Ext.101