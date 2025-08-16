Miss Chinatown Houston 2025 Crowned

By Ruth Ann Ruiz

The Post Newspaper Features Editor

As she bowed to the judges after her solo violin performance of Fritz Kreisler’s “Chinese Tambourine,” her body was visibly shaking from the vigorous performance she had just delivered. Her violin solo communicated the vibrancy that Kreisler intended to convey in the “Chinese Tambourine.” The audience’s applause matched the spirit of her solo.

It was August 9, the evening of the 53rd annual Miss Chinatown Houston Scholarship Pageant, and Megan Martono, a Rice University student, had just finished her talent performance. Martono was honored with the title of Miss Talent, and for the grand finale, she was crowned the 2025 Miss Chinatown Houston.

During the live-question and answer portion of the competition, Martono shared one of the goals she would like to pursue should she win the title.

“I would advocate for music as a global cause. I believe that music can bring us together and celebrate cultures,” Martono said.

Eight young women competed for the title. Requirements for competing included having U.S. citizenship and Chinese ancestry. As they introduced themselves in their identical, flowing white gowns with gold sequined appliques, the young ladies spoke first in Mandarin and then in English, greeting the audience.

Along with dancing, singing and another violin solo, talent performances included a contestant who demonstrated golfing and another contestant who quickly painted a portrait on the stage.

As part of the evening’s entertainment, women from Eastern Pearls Culture Troupe of Houston, costumed in dresses reflective of Ancient Chinese traditions, began to glide onto the runway. Their performance demonstrated the soothing qualities of classical Chinese music and dance.