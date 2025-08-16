Rotary Club of Galveston Island awards Ball High grad $1,500 scholarship

GALVESTON, Texas (Aug. 14, 2025) – The Rotary Club of Galveston Island awarded Ball High School graduate, Ruby Gundrum, a scholarship for $1,500 during the Rotary Club’s meeting on July 29 at The San Luis Resort.

Gundrum, who earned an Associate of Science in General Studies from Galveston College in May 2024, one year before graduating from Ball High School in May 2025, will continue her higher education journey this month at the University of Virginia.

“I’m grateful to the Rotary Club of Galveston Island for its support,” said Gundrum. “This scholarship will help me get a few steps closer to achieving my educational goals.”

Gundrum, whose family moved to Galveston from Illinois in 2019, participated in the Galveston College Dual Credit program through Ball High School, and is the earliest dual credit graduate in the college’s history.

She was very active at both GC and BHS, making the most of her time by participating in GC’s Phi Theta Kappa (PTK) Honor Society, the BHS Interact Club, Band and the Math Honors Society, among others.

“Ruby is an exceptional student and this scholarship is well-earned,” said Rotary Club of Galveston Island President, Dan Hinson. “She is a wonderful example of a young person who is working hard to make her dreams come true. Ruby has also given back to the community through the activities in which she has participated through Galveston College and Ball High. We’re all proud of her accomplishments and we look forward to her continued success.”

As part of the Rotary Club’s weekly meeting, the organization welcomed featured speakers Gabe and Ashley Onofre of Warrior Spirit, a nonprofit organization committed to empowering veterans, first responders, educators, youth and individuals in recovery across Galveston and surrounding counties through comprehensive mental health and resilience programs.

Gabe, an Army veteran with expertise in risk management, safety leadership and recovery, serves as the executive director, while Ashley serves as the nonprofit’s program director.

During their presentation, the Onofre’s shared their vision of empowering those who serve and support others, offering hope, healing and transformation through education, therapeutic services and peer support.

For more information about the Rotary Club of Galveston Island or how to become a member, please call 409-795-4097, or visit: https://islandrotary.com/.

About the Rotary Club of Galveston Island

The Rotary Club of Galveston Island was founded on July 19, 1976, as the first Rotary Club of the Bicentennial. The original Rotary Club of Chicago was formed by Paul Harris on Feb. 23, 1905. Today, Rotary has more than 45,000 clubs and 1.2 million members worldwide. Its mission is to provide service to others, promote integrity, and advance world understanding, goodwill, and peace through fellowship of business, professional and community leaders.

CUTLINE:

The Rotary Club of Galveston Island awarded Ball High School graduate, Ruby Gundrum, a scholarship for $1,500 during a weekly meeting on July 29, 2025, at The San Luis Resort in Galveston. From left to right, Rotary Secretary Marks Chowning, Rotary Director of Membership Leon Kaplan, Rotary Past President Marty Fluke, Rotary Vice President Kelley Delesandri, Rotary Director of Programming Teresa Potter, Ruby Gundrum, Rotary President Dan Hinson, and Rotary Treasurer Eddie Walsh.