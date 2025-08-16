This week’s Galveston County Animal Resource Center Pets of the Week are Lucian and Sunkist.

Meet Sunkist (A040544) a 9 month old German Shepherd mix who’s ready to find her forever home. She’s gentle yet full of energy, the perfect balance of sweet and playful. Sunkist gets along great with other dogs and loves making new friends. Playtime is her favorite, whether it’s chasing a ball or romping around with her pals. She’s fully vetted and ready to start her next chapter. If you’re looking for a loving companion with a joyful spirit, Sunkist is your girl!

Give a big hello to Lucian (A041495), who is a 3 month old male Domestic Short Hair/Russian Blue mix. Lucian is a handsome kitten and shows off his deep blue coat for photo sessions. His pewter-colored eyes are filled with kitty mischief and secrets. Wave a feather wand or toss some toys, and the dignified “model” reverts to an energetic, playful, friendly kitten. If you are looking for cuddles, fun and a gorgeous kitty come on in and ask to meet Lucien!

Videos of the Pets of the Week can be viewed on www.facebook.com/garcpets and www.youtube.com.

Lucian and Sunkist will be available for $42.50 from Tuesday Aug 19th – Aug 23rd, 2025. Pets of the week adoptions include rabies vaccination, spay or neuter and microchip. For more information call 409-948-2485 or visit www.gchd.org. These and other pets are available at the Galveston County Animal Resource Center, 3412 25th Ave N. Texas City, TX. 77590.