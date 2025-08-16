Home NewsLifestylePetsThis week’s Galveston County Animal Resource Center Pets of the Week are Lucian and Sunkist.
Pets

This week’s Galveston County Animal Resource Center Pets of the Week are Lucian and Sunkist.

by Publisher
written by Publisher 0 comments

Meet Sunkist (A040544) a 9 month old German Shepherd mix who’s ready to find her forever home. She’s gentle yet full of energy, the perfect balance of sweet and playful. Sunkist gets along great with other dogs and loves making new friends. Playtime is her favorite, whether it’s chasing a ball or romping around with her pals. She’s fully vetted and ready to start her next chapter. If you’re looking for a loving companion with a joyful spirit, Sunkist is your girl!

Give a big hello to Lucian (A041495), who is a 3 month old male Domestic Short Hair/Russian Blue mix.  Lucian is a handsome kitten and shows off his deep blue coat for photo sessions.  His pewter-colored eyes are filled with kitty mischief and secrets.  Wave a feather wand or toss some toys, and the dignified “model” reverts to an energetic, playful, friendly kitten.  If you are looking for cuddles, fun and a gorgeous kitty come on in and ask to meet Lucien! 

Videos of the Pets of the Week can be viewed on www.facebook.com/garcpets and www.youtube.com.

Lucian and Sunkist will be available for $42.50 from Tuesday Aug 19th – Aug 23rd, 2025. Pets of the week adoptions include rabies vaccination, spay or neuter and microchip. For more information call 409-948-2485 or visit www.gchd.org. These and other pets are available at the Galveston County Animal Resource Center, 3412 25th Ave N. Texas City, TX. 77590.

Locally owned and operated in Texas City, Galveston County, Texas. David Day Owner/Publisher brings over 46 years of newspaper experience to The Post Newspaper. Opened in 2003, The Post Newspaper wanted to provide an alternate information source for the local communities covering local news in a positive way and reporting facts to our readers. Connecting to the community is what The Post Newspaper is all about. Over 70,000 weekly readers learn about local concerns, area sports, charity events, legal notices and entertainment in their community. The Post is a member of several local Chamber of Commerce, and its staff volunteers at numerous events throughout Galveston County. All of this is made possible by our advertisers, who count on us to deliver their message to our readers. Twice weekly, The Post newspaper delivers information on businesses and services to our readers all over the county. Our staff is dedicated to provide over the top service, fresh ideas and exciting new ways to market business. Join our impressive list of advertisers and supporters that say they saw it in The Post Newspaper. Contact David at publisher@thepostnewspaper.net or 409-943-4265.

You may also like

Galveston County Animal Resource Center

This week’s Galveston County Animal Resource Center Pets of the Week are...

This week’s Galveston County Animal Resource Center Pets of the Week are...

This week’s Galveston County Animal Resource Center Pets of the Week are...

This week’s Galveston County Animal Resource Center Pets of the Week are...

This week’s Galveston County Animal Resource Center Pets of the Week are...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

@2022 - All Right Reserved. The Post Newspaper
Close