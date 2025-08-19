Bettencourt’s Outdoor Warning Sirens in Flood-Prone Areas, SB 2, Passes Senate Unanimously!

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick Priority Bill Mandates Early Warning Sirens in Response to July 4th Flood Disaster

AUSTIN, TX — Senate Bill 2 (SB 2), authored by Senate Local Government Chairman Senator Paul

Bettencourt (R-Houston) in response to the devastating July 4th flood disaster in Kerr County and

across Central Texas, passed the Texas Senate unanimously (29-0) after receiving a 9-0 vote in the

Select Committee on Disaster Preparedness and Flooding chaired by Senator Charles Perry. SB 2,

designated a priority bill by Lt. Governor Dan Patrick, calls for the installation of proven time-tested

technology, outdoor warning sirens, to alert residents and visitors when flood danger is imminent. To

address a critical public safety gap in Central Texas’ “Flash Flood Alley,” where riverside youth camps,

RV parks, and recreational areas are highly vulnerable to flash flooding, often lacking reliable cellular

service for emergency alerts.

“Mr. Rector, you said the wall of water was moving at 17 mph, and the camps were 7 miles

downstream. By my simple aggie math, that’s 24 mins to act and use sirens to get people to

higher ground.” Senator Bettencourt stated. “Now, if we had an integrated river gauge and siren

system, as you were already looking at one, do you want to change your response on whether

you think a river alert system could have saved lives in this flood?” UGRA President Bill Rector

responded: “Yes, sir. There’s no question that could save lives.” This exchange occurred at the

Kerrville hearing, along with similar revised responses from other Kerr County officials.

Key Provisions of SB 2

Risk Identification — Requires the Texas Water Development Board (TWDB) to identify

areas with a history of severe flooding, including locations with prior fatalities, dense residential

or recreational activity, and other risk factors.

operate, and maintain outdoor flood sirens under TWDB rules.

Bill 3, to assist with installation and maintenance costs. Administered by the Office of the

Governor, with flexibility for agency delegation to streamline implementation.

o Siren equipment and operations;

o Backup power systems independent from the primary grid;

o Emergency activation protocols.

Initial cost estimates developed in coordination with the Lower Colorado River Authority (LCRA) project

a $50 million capital investment to install sirens in priority zones.

Testimony from flood hearings, including Texas Division of Emergency Management Chief Kim, LCRA

Executive VP of Water John Hofmann, TWDB representatives, floodplain managers, and local leaders,

all of which underscored the necessity and feasibility of the program.

“Testimony after testimony confirms, flood warning sirens are proven, effective, and can save

lives immediately.” Senator Bettencourt concluded. “By getting folks to higher ground, an

opinion stated by Senator Perry in his unanimous passage of SB 1 today.”

The bill now heads to the Texas House to deliver these life-saving flood disaster resources swiftly.