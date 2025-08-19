Home NewsBettencourt’s Outdoor Warning Sirens in Flood-Prone Areas, SB 2, Passes Senate Unanimously!
News

Bettencourt’s Outdoor Warning Sirens in Flood-Prone Areas, SB 2, Passes Senate Unanimously!

by Publisher
written by Publisher 0 comments

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick Priority Bill Mandates Early Warning Sirens in Response to July 4th Flood Disaster
AUSTIN, TX — Senate Bill 2 (SB 2), authored by Senate Local Government Chairman Senator Paul
Bettencourt (R-Houston) in response to the devastating July 4th flood disaster in Kerr County and
across Central Texas, passed the Texas Senate unanimously (29-0) after receiving a 9-0 vote in the
Select Committee on Disaster Preparedness and Flooding chaired by Senator Charles Perry. SB 2,
designated a priority bill by Lt. Governor Dan Patrick, calls for the installation of proven time-tested
technology, outdoor warning sirens, to alert residents and visitors when flood danger is imminent. To
address a critical public safety gap in Central Texas’ “Flash Flood Alley,” where riverside youth camps,
RV parks, and recreational areas are highly vulnerable to flash flooding, often lacking reliable cellular
service for emergency alerts.
“Mr. Rector, you said the wall of water was moving at 17 mph, and the camps were 7 miles
downstream. By my simple aggie math, that’s 24 mins to act and use sirens to get people to
higher ground.” Senator Bettencourt stated. “Now, if we had an integrated river gauge and siren
system, as you were already looking at one, do you want to change your response on whether
you think a river alert system could have saved lives in this flood?” UGRA President Bill Rector
responded: “Yes, sir. There’s no question that could save lives.” This exchange occurred at the
Kerrville hearing, along with similar revised responses from other Kerr County officials.
Key Provisions of SB 2

  • Risk Identification — Requires the Texas Water Development Board (TWDB) to identify
    areas with a history of severe flooding, including locations with prior fatalities, dense residential
    or recreational activity, and other risk factors.
  • Local Implementation — Directs counties and municipalities, based on jurisdiction, to install,
    operate, and maintain outdoor flood sirens under TWDB rules.
  • Grant Program — Establishes a state-funded grant program, appropriated through Senate
    Bill 3, to assist with installation and maintenance costs. Administered by the Office of the
    Governor, with flexibility for agency delegation to streamline implementation.
  • Minimum Standards — Sets requirements for:
    o Siren equipment and operations;
    o Backup power systems independent from the primary grid;
    o Emergency activation protocols.

Initial cost estimates developed in coordination with the Lower Colorado River Authority (LCRA) project
a $50 million capital investment to install sirens in priority zones.
Testimony from flood hearings, including Texas Division of Emergency Management Chief Kim, LCRA
Executive VP of Water John Hofmann, TWDB representatives, floodplain managers, and local leaders,
all of which underscored the necessity and feasibility of the program.
“Testimony after testimony confirms, flood warning sirens are proven, effective, and can save
lives immediately.” Senator Bettencourt concluded. “By getting folks to higher ground, an
opinion stated by Senator Perry in his unanimous passage of SB 1 today.”
The bill now heads to the Texas House to deliver these life-saving flood disaster resources swiftly.

Locally owned and operated in Texas City, Galveston County, Texas. David Day Owner/Publisher brings over 46 years of newspaper experience to The Post Newspaper. Opened in 2003, The Post Newspaper wanted to provide an alternate information source for the local communities covering local news in a positive way and reporting facts to our readers. Connecting to the community is what The Post Newspaper is all about. Over 70,000 weekly readers learn about local concerns, area sports, charity events, legal notices and entertainment in their community. The Post is a member of several local Chamber of Commerce, and its staff volunteers at numerous events throughout Galveston County. All of this is made possible by our advertisers, who count on us to deliver their message to our readers. Twice weekly, The Post newspaper delivers information on businesses and services to our readers all over the county. Our staff is dedicated to provide over the top service, fresh ideas and exciting new ways to market business. Join our impressive list of advertisers and supporters that say they saw it in The Post Newspaper. Contact David at publisher@thepostnewspaper.net or 409-943-4265.

You may also like

Special session ends; Dems make new demands

Galveston County District Attorney Jack Roady Announces Retirement

Sen.Bettencourt starts 2nd 89th Special Session with a “Hat-Trick” of Bills Passing...

Media’on on the Marvin Nichols Conflict Leads to Study of Reservoir’s Impacts...

15 Indicted After FCIC-Led Investigation Into Money Laundering Operation That Used Compromised...

SOCIAL SECURITY ANNOUNCES MAJOR CHANGE

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

@2022 - All Right Reserved. The Post Newspaper
Close