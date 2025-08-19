Dickinson senior running back Malachi Gamble was among several Houston area stars honored at the Houston Touchdown Club Preseason Dinner. Gamble ran for 1,529 yards and 23 touchdowns last season for the Gators and was named the District 24-6A Player of the Year. He enters the 2025 season with offer from Colorado State, Lamar, Louisiana Tech, and UTEP.
