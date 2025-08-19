Enjoy a honey of a breakfast

Morning mealtime can be frenetic, as multiple people in a home get ready for work or school at the same time. Stocking the refrigerator with ready-to-go offerings that are healthy and delicious ensures that everyone can grab breakfast even if they’re in a rush.

This recipe for “Crunchy Honey-Yogurt Breakfast Parfait” courtesy of the National Honey Board® seems like a dessert but actually can be enjoyed first thing in the morning. With nutrient-dense ingredients like whole fruits, honey and yogurt, it provides the boost of energy necessary to start one’s day.

Crunchy Honey-Yogurt Breakfast Parfait

Makes 2 servings

1 large banana, sliced, divided

1/3 cup honey, divided

1/2 cup plain yogurt, divided

1/2 cup crunchy granola, divided

1/2 cup blueberries, divided

Reserve several slices of banana and a few blueberries for garnish.

Layer 1 tablespoon, 1/4 of the pre-sliced banana, 2 tablespoons blueberries, 2 tablespoons yogurt, 2 tablespoons granola, 1/4 of the sliced banana, 2 tablespoons blueberries, 1 tablespoon honey, and 2 tablespoons granola in a parfait glass.

Repeat for a second parfait.

Garnish with reserved banana, blueberries and a drizzle of honey. PC259166