Home NewsCommunityRecipesEnjoy a honey of a breakfast
Recipes

Enjoy a honey of a breakfast

by Publisher
written by Publisher 0 comments

Morning mealtime can be frenetic, as multiple people in a home get ready for work or school at the same time. Stocking the refrigerator with ready-to-go offerings that are healthy and delicious ensures that everyone can grab breakfast even if they’re in a rush.

This recipe for “Crunchy Honey-Yogurt Breakfast Parfait” courtesy of the National Honey Board® seems like a dessert but actually can be enjoyed first thing in the morning. With nutrient-dense ingredients like whole fruits, honey and yogurt, it provides the boost of energy necessary to start one’s day.

Crunchy Honey-Yogurt Breakfast Parfait

Makes 2 servings

1 large banana, sliced, divided

1/3 cup honey, divided

1/2 cup plain yogurt, divided

1/2 cup crunchy granola, divided

1/2 cup blueberries, divided

Reserve several slices of banana and a few blueberries for garnish.

Layer 1 tablespoon, 1/4 of the pre-sliced banana, 2 tablespoons blueberries, 2 tablespoons yogurt, 2 tablespoons granola, 1/4 of the sliced banana, 2 tablespoons blueberries, 1 tablespoon honey, and 2 tablespoons granola in a parfait glass.

Repeat for a second parfait.

Garnish with reserved banana, blueberries and a drizzle of honey. PC259166

Locally owned and operated in Texas City, Galveston County, Texas. David Day Owner/Publisher brings over 46 years of newspaper experience to The Post Newspaper. Opened in 2003, The Post Newspaper wanted to provide an alternate information source for the local communities covering local news in a positive way and reporting facts to our readers. Connecting to the community is what The Post Newspaper is all about. Over 70,000 weekly readers learn about local concerns, area sports, charity events, legal notices and entertainment in their community. The Post is a member of several local Chamber of Commerce, and its staff volunteers at numerous events throughout Galveston County. All of this is made possible by our advertisers, who count on us to deliver their message to our readers. Twice weekly, The Post newspaper delivers information on businesses and services to our readers all over the county. Our staff is dedicated to provide over the top service, fresh ideas and exciting new ways to market business. Join our impressive list of advertisers and supporters that say they saw it in The Post Newspaper. Contact David at publisher@thepostnewspaper.net or 409-943-4265.

You may also like

Banana-filled breakfast for school days

Celebrate Hispanic heritage with food

Reel in your next dinner

Warm up with a good breakfast

Turn to turkey for meals

Secrets to a great grilled cheese

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

@2022 - All Right Reserved. The Post Newspaper
Close