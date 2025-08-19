Funds Raised, Friendship Celebrated for M.I. Lewis Social Service Center

By Ruth Ann Ruiz

The Post Newspaper Features Editor

Friday evening was the M.I. Lewis Social Service Center’s Ciao Wine and Dine fundraiser held at the Charles T Doyle Center in Texas City. Doors opened at 6 p.m., and guests began making their way to view the 27 silent auction items along with enjoying a live art demonstration.

Kevin Edmonds, Dickinson city council member for position number 6 and his wife Tammy enjoyed the evening and expressed their appreciation for the community support and for the center.

“The M.I. Lewis Center is our golden jewel in the city of Dickinson. The support from the community and the support given to the community is amazing,” Edmonds said.

The M.I. Lewis Center is a social services center that supports Dickinson by helping individuals in their times of need through assistance with utility bills, rent, monthly groceries and referrals to other agencies for additional support.

Attendance at the event soared from a few early birds to 300+ people. The room filled with the chatter of the night’s attendees, who seemed to be having a very good evening meeting up with old friends and meeting new ones.

The chatter continued as guests enjoyed their dinner. There was excitement, along with giggles and chuckles as desert was served. Desert cups were not just functional. They were edible — made of white chocolate.

The evening meal, including 320 edible desert cups, was catered by Dickinson’s very own Gator’s Bar and Grill.

Enjoying the company of friends and the spirit of giving, the guests nibbled their desert cups and meandered over to the silent auction items. Music enticed some guests onto the dance floor.

Julie and Jake Helton revisited the silent auction just as time was running out for bids and noted their earlier bids had been surpassed. Returning to their seats, they decided they’d spend their money on the live auction and were the top bidders for a two-night visit to the Terrell House Bed & Breakfast in New Orleans.

With all auction items sold, the auctioneer invited guests to make a financial commitment to the center with a show of their bidding numbers. The auctioneer’s voice held a spiritual quality as he announced the numbers on the bidders’ cards when they held them in the air. Bidders were committing to support the center with $100, $75, $50, and $25 a month for the next year.

The theme of giving to others dominated the evening. Many people placed bids on items and raised their cards to signal their commitment to making a monthly donation. The event’s spirit of generosity and friendship made for a happy occasion, and the board of directors expressed their great delight.

“What a night! We are thankful for all that came and celebrated the work of M.I. Lewis Social Service Center at our annual gala,” said Mitchell Dale, board president. “The night was full of fellowship and laughter while raising money to support the work being done to assist those in the communities we serve. We appreciate every church, organization, business, individual and volunteer who makes it possible for the agency to do what we do. Thank you to each and every one of you.”