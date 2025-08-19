Home NewsGalveston County District Attorney Jack Roady Announces Retirement
News

Galveston County District Attorney Jack Roady Announces Retirement

by Publisher
written by Publisher 0 comments

After nearly 15 years of service, I am announcing my early retirement as Criminal District Attorney for Galveston County, effective September 30, 2025. I had previously announced my intention to serve through the end of my current term in December 2026.  However, after careful consideration and prayer, I have accepted a rare and exceptional opportunity to join the faculty at Houston Christian University later this year.

It has been the greatest privilege of my career to serve the people of Galveston County as their Criminal District Attorney since 2011.  During that time, I have had the pleasure of working alongside some of the finest prosecutors, law enforcement professionals, and support staff in this great State.  I am truly proud of all that the honorable public servants at the Galveston County DA’s Office have accomplished together over the last nearly 15 years. 

In 2015, our Office played a key role in working with the Texas Forensic Science Commission and other State agencies so that Texas led the nation to ensure accurate forensic DNA evidence reliability standards.  Likewise, over the years our Office has obtained justice in so many tragic and difficult criminal cases, including that of serial killer William Reece.  Through it all, the prosecutors, investigators, and staff at our Office have given their very best in service to our constituents.

And so it is with a bittersweet heart that I have made the decision to retire from this Office.  The opportunity to join the faculty of Houston Christian University is a natural next step in my commitment to justice and public service. In this role, I will have the privilege of teaching the next generation of legal professionals, mentoring students as they prepare for careers in law, and sustaining a top notch legal studies program that prepares students for the challenges and responsibilities of careers in law and related professions.

Having served as a prosecutor for nearly 25 years, I’ve come to believe that excellent legal education must combine rigorous academic study with practical experience and a strong ethical foundation. I look forward to sharing the lessons I’ve learned in public service with the students at HCU, who will one day go on to serve in courtrooms, law firms, law enforcement and public offices across Texas and beyond.

I am committed to ensuring the orderly transfer of duties as I make this transition from public service.  I will work closely with the Governor’s Office, my staff and Galveston County officials to ensure a smooth transition for my successor so that the administration of justice for the people of Galveston County remains trustworthy and effective and continues without interruption.  I have complete confidence in my staff to maintain and advance the high standards of professionalism and dedication to justice that define this Office.

I am deeply grateful to the voters who entrusted me with this responsibility and to the many dedicated professionals who have supported our work. To my staff, who have shown unwavering commitment to justice; to our law enforcement partners, who work tirelessly to keep our community safe; to the judges and court personnel who ensure our justice system functions effectively; and to the citizens and community organizations who have supported our efforts – my deepest thanks to you all.

Thank you for the privilege of serving as your District Attorney.

Locally owned and operated in Texas City, Galveston County, Texas. David Day Owner/Publisher brings over 46 years of newspaper experience to The Post Newspaper. Opened in 2003, The Post Newspaper wanted to provide an alternate information source for the local communities covering local news in a positive way and reporting facts to our readers. Connecting to the community is what The Post Newspaper is all about. Over 70,000 weekly readers learn about local concerns, area sports, charity events, legal notices and entertainment in their community. The Post is a member of several local Chamber of Commerce, and its staff volunteers at numerous events throughout Galveston County. All of this is made possible by our advertisers, who count on us to deliver their message to our readers. Twice weekly, The Post newspaper delivers information on businesses and services to our readers all over the county. Our staff is dedicated to provide over the top service, fresh ideas and exciting new ways to market business. Join our impressive list of advertisers and supporters that say they saw it in The Post Newspaper. Contact David at publisher@thepostnewspaper.net or 409-943-4265.

You may also like

Special session ends; Dems make new demands

Bettencourt’s Outdoor Warning Sirens in Flood-Prone Areas, SB 2, Passes Senate Unanimously!

Sen.Bettencourt starts 2nd 89th Special Session with a “Hat-Trick” of Bills Passing...

Media’on on the Marvin Nichols Conflict Leads to Study of Reservoir’s Impacts...

15 Indicted After FCIC-Led Investigation Into Money Laundering Operation That Used Compromised...

SOCIAL SECURITY ANNOUNCES MAJOR CHANGE

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

@2022 - All Right Reserved. The Post Newspaper
Close