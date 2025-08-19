It’s a friendly Homecoming remainder for Texas City and La Marque football fans. The Stinagrees host UNAL Monterey on September 12 at 7 PM, while the Cougars welcome Wharton at 7 PM on October 3, where the Coogs will honor their 1995 State 4A championship team.
Homecoming remainder for Texas City and La Marque football fans
