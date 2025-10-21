Home NewsLifestyleAwards6th Annual Miss Juneteenth USA Scholarship Pageant: From Roots to Resilience
6th Annual Miss Juneteenth USA Scholarship Pageant: From Roots to Resilience

Texas City, Texas – Galveston County

On October 11, 2025, young women from across the United States gathered in Texas City,

Texas, to compete in the 6th Annual Miss Juneteenth USA Scholarship Pageant,

themed “From Roots to Resilience.” This empowering event aims to educate the public and

inspire young Black women to become leaders in their communities.

The Miss Juneteenth USA Scholarship Pageant is a scholarship-driven and educational

program that emphasizes community service, academic achievement, and cultural awareness.

Participants are awarded scholarships to support their educational pursuits.

We are proud to announce the 2025 MJUSA Queens:

• Bailey Howell, Texas State Queen, was crowned the 2025 Miss Juneteenth USA at

Texas City High School.

• The court includes:

o 1st Runner-Up: Je’Delle Ross, Tennessee State Queen

o 2nd Runner-Up: Kayleah John, Delaware State Queen

Junior Division:

• Constiana Johnson, Virginia State Queen, was crowned Junior Miss Juneteenth USA

• 1st Runner-Up: Lauryn Johnson, Texas State Jr. Miss Queen

• 2nd Runner-Up: Camryn Butts, Florida State Jr. Miss Queen

Little Miss Division:

• Brooklyn Flack, Texas State Queen, was crowned Little Miss Juneteenth USA

• 1st Runner-Up: DeAubrey Johnson, Illinois State Little Miss Queen

• 2nd Runner-Up: Zy’Lynn Lester, Indiana State Little Miss Queen

MJUSA Director Sylvia Lewis-Harris shared,

“These pageants have inspired young women to compete for the honor of being Miss Juneteenth

USA because it gives them the opportunity to represent themselves with confidence, humility,

and pride.”

Each Queen will reign for one year, serving as a role model and ambassador for education,

leadership, and cultural heritage.

