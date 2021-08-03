September 2021 GCMG Calendar of Public Educational Programs

Unless otherwise noted all programs are conducted at the Galveston County AgriLife Extension Office located inside Carbide Park at 4102-B Main Street (FM 519), La Marque, 77568

SUMMER SUNDOWN SALE

Sept 10-11, 2021 from 12 – 12 p.m.

Due to Covid-19 all 2021 plant sales will be held online. We will have a selection of fruit trees, landscape trees, perennials, fall tomatoes, squash, cucumbers, & herbs available for purchase.

Browse online starting Sept 3 ! Shop Noon to Noon Sept 10 – 11 online & schedule a curbside pick-up time. Visit the Galveston County Master Gardeners’ online store for more details – https://store.galvestonmg.org

GROWING ONIONS & GARLIC

Saturday, Sept 11, 2021

9 – 10:30 a.m.

Galveston County Master Gardener Herman Auer will present a program highlighting the elements for successfully growing bulbing onions, garlic, leek, and multiplier shallots. Auer will share his experience, knowledge, as well as mistakes he’s made over the years while perfecting the art of growing onions and garlic. Preregister here: https://galveston.agrilife.org/horticulture/mgseminars/

GARDEN BULBS FOR GALVESTON COUNTY

Saturday, Sept 11, 2021

1 – 3p.m.

Galveston County Master Gardeners Fran Brockington & Lisa Davis will introduce participants to true bulbs, corms, tubers and rhizomes that can be grown successfully in Galveston County. The history of bulbs, gardening techniques and calendar care will be covered. Come discover the joys of gardening with bulbs both in the garden and in containers. This is Garden Bulbs for Galveston County. Preregister here: https://galveston.agrilife.org/horticulture/mgseminars/

BACKYARD CITRUS

Saturday, Sept 25, 2021

9 – 11 a.m.

Galveston County Master Gardener Robert Marshall’s presentation will feature the following topics: variety selection of citrus trees that grow well in this area, root stocks, nutrients, disease (citrus canker and citrus greening), insect problems, control of birds and critters, and freeze protection. Marshall, our citrus go-to person, has years of experience in many facets of growing and propagating citrus trees in this area. Many of the citrus trees included in the presentation will be offered for sale as transplants at the Galveston County Master Gardener Fall Plant Sale on the 15th and 16th of October. Preregister here: https://galveston.agrilife.org/horticulture/mgseminars/

T-BUD GRAFTING OF CITRUS & FRUIT TREES

Saturday, Sept 25, 2021

1:00 – 3:00 p.m.

Galveston County Master Gardeners Nancy Langston-Noh and Hazel Lampton will present a hands-on workshop on T-bud grafting. This method is used on smaller peach, plum, pear, apple and other trees as well as roses. ***Hands-on workshop is limited to 20 participants, others are welcome to observe. You must pre-register to participate.*** Preregister here: https://galveston.agrilife.org/horticulture/mgseminars/