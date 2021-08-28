COM to name Administration building in honor of Doyle family

(Texas City, Texas) — College of the Mainland (COM) plans to name the school’s new Administration building in honor of the Doyle family in recognition of their significant and considerable contributions to education, government and the COM community.

COM President Dr. Warren Nichols made the announcement during the regular board of trustees meeting on Monday, August 23. The measure was unanimously approved by the board.

“Rarely has one family given so much to a community,” said Dr. Nichols. “A family including two mayors, a judge, business leaders and ardent nonprofit supporters, the Doyles have dedicated their lives to improving the community through their civic service, leadership and volunteering.”

The family’s work spans almost six decades. Since settling their family in Texas City in 1960, Charles T. “Chuck” and Mary Ellen Doyle have devoted their lives to the banking business, raising their five children, and helping others in the community.

Chuck, who has served in a variety of leadership roles, including mayor of Texas City from 1990-2000, currently serves as chairman of the board of Texas First Bank as well as chairman of Texas Independent Bancshares Inc. A staunch supporter of education, Mary Ellen has worked diligently throughout the years to enrich the lives of young people through her work with Texas City Independent School District’s educational foundation and such initiatives as the Mainland Youth at Risk project.

Like their parents, the Doyle children all work passionately to follow in their parents’ footsteps of service. Through their work in education, banking, government, and community and civic leadership, Matthew, David, Denise, Patrick and Christopher have dedicated significant time, energy, and resources to leave a lasting imprint on the lives of those around them.

The 63,000-square-foot space, which will be known as the Doyle Family Administration Building, opened Spring 2021, and serves as a one-stop comprehensive network of student services to support a successful college journey. The building houses administration and student enrollment offices such as admissions, financial aid, advising and a testing center.

More details will be announced at a later date for the formal naming ceremony which is being planned for this fall semester.