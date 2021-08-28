Dental Cosmetic Center- Bay Area to Host Free Dentistry Day Saturday, September 18

Texas City, Texas. –Residents in the Texas City community and surrounding areas will have the

opportunity to receive free dental services at the Dental Cosmetic Center- Bay Area on Saturday,

September 18.

Dr. John K. Hackbarth, Dr. Lauren Houliston and Team at Dental Cosmetic Center- Bay Area will be

improving the oral health of the community as part of Free Dentistry Day, a day dedicated to providing

free dental care to the growing number of Americans without dental insurance. According to the U.S.

Department of Health and Human Services, approximately 108 million Americans are living without

dental insurance.

“We understand that many people in our community and across the nation haven’t been to the dentist

for a long period of time. Some don’t understand the importance of dental health, but more often than

not, they don’t have the financial means,” said Dr. Houliston. “This event is a great opportunity for us to

share our time and resources with those less fortunate and give back to the community.”

There is increasing evidence that links oral health to overall health and well-being. The signs and

symptoms of over 100 medical conditions, including diabetes, HIV/AIDS, Lou Gehrig’s disease and oral

cancer may first be detected through traditional oral examinations.

“Dental health is a vital part of a person’s overall health,” said Dr. Hackbarth. “Through this event, we

hope to educate patients on the importance of dental health and encourage them to adopt an ongoing

oral care regimen.”

During Free Dentistry Day, cleanings, fillings and extractions will be provided to patients on Saturday,

September 18, between 9AM and 2PM at 1708 N Amburn Rd, Suite A in Texas City. Patients will be

accepted by appointment only. Please call the office in advance to schedule your appointment. For

more information, please call 409-935-2111 or visit https://FreeDentistryDay.org.

“It’s very gratifying to see the impact that events like Free Dentistry Day can have on the life of a person.

While we’re changing their life, they’re changing ours,” said Esther S. Conolly, dental hygienist.

About Dental Cosmetic Center- Bay Area

Dr. John K. Hackbarth, Dr. Lauren Houliston and Team are proud to serve the Texas City community,

providing first-class general, cosmetic and restorative dentistry and outstanding patient service. For

more information or to schedule an appointment, please call or text 409-935-2111 or visit

www.texasdentalhealth.com.