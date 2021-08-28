Home Away From Home: Seafarer Center a Welcomed Site for Mariners

By Ruth Ann Ruiz

The Post Newspaper Features Editor

Mariners from around the globe live and work on ships that traverse the world’s oceans, stopping in countless foreign ports where they are often unseen and unheard.

The voice and plight of mariners has been heard by Galvestonians going as far back as the Civil War when prayer services were held aboard the blockaded ships. Out of this grew the Seaman’s Center in the early 1900’s which has since evolved into the Seafarer’s Center.

Galveston’s Seafarer’s Center has been housed in a historic building at the corner of Mechanic and 20th Street since the early 1970’s. The center has been supported as a united effort by numerous churches from Galveston and has provided spiritual support along with some other necessities to visiting mariners.

“We provide dignity and care for our brothers and sisters who have often been away from their homeland and families for many weeks and sometimes months,” said Bob Milmoe, who is in training to be a Deacon with the Galveston-Houston Catholic Dioceses.

At the Galveston Seafarer’s Center a mariner will find computers, internet service, books to read, board games to play, art tools, a music area, toiletries items, a clothing closet, bicycles to get around on while in town, snacks, a designated chapel area, and other items of enjoyment and relaxation.

The center also owns a van that is used to provide transportation for mariners.

Working and living on a ship out at sea can get lonely and sometimes a mariner just needs to know there is someone who will listen to them. “We listen to the voices of people who are unheard. We listen to those who bring us our goods to stock our shelves,” explained Milmoe.

Another service the center provides is serving as an address for mariners to use for mail. For example, someone is working on a ship and their family wants to send them a package from home or the mariner orders something on Amazon. They use the Center’s address. When the ship with the package docks, the package is delivered to the ship.

For such a service to be successful, it might require someone with skills in sorting and delivering packages. This is accomplished under the leadership of Jim Lewis, who retired from 30 years of working for UPS. Lewis took over as Operations Manager in January 2020.

Just as he got settled into his position, the pandemic struck. Though there was less traffic, during the economic shutdown, the Center remained open. “Our mission is to take care of the seafaring community and we kept the doors open throughout the pandemic,” said Lewis.

Lewis wasted no time during the quiet months of the pandemic. The place needed a facelift and that’s just what he did.

Lewis, along with a volunteer, crafted new shelving and tables for the Center. “We used 95% reclaimed lumber,” said Lewis.

While building furniture, he also sorted out the boxes, bags and piles of goods the Center had collected. “Everything was pretty much in one big pile,” Lewis explained about the second-floor storage area.

Other than Lewis, there are no other staff members. He operates the center with a team of 15 volunteers. “I was used to working with someone to report to every day, here I work alone,” explained Lewis.

Learning the art of fund raising has been an on the job experience for Lewis. “The board of directors has helped me a lot with fund raising,” said Lewis. “I have called the chairman of the board frequently to get his advice,” he added.

Most of what a seafarer will find at the Center is provided at no cost to the mariner. For some items, there is a slight fee. A warm welcome from Lewis is always distributed at no cost.

“Hats off to Jim and the team he pulled together, they are doing a fantastic job,” said Ted O’Rourke, a member of the Galveston Wharves Board of Trustees. “The Center is an asset to the community and a vital part of the port,” he added.