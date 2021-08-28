The 6th Annual Firefighter Games on 6th Street is brought to you by the Texas City Fire Department, The City of Texas City, and United Way Galveston County Mainland. 100% of the proceeds benefit the United Way Galveston County Mainland.

This year’s Firefighter Games takes place on Friday, September 17, 2021 and Saturday, September 18, 2021. From an Antique Firetruck show, horseshoe tournament, cornhole under the lights, firefighter competitions, and so much more, there is a something for everyone at The Firefighter Games! For more information, visit the 6th Annual Firefighter Games on 6th Street page on Facebook.