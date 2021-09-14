Life Experiences Allow Burton to Help Others

By Ruth Ann Ruiz

The Post Newspaper Editor

Clay Burton has taken on the role of being an advocate for the invisible voices of Galveston County. “My mission here in the county is unified diversity,’ said Burton, whose path in life dragged him through an abusive upbringing.

At the age of 15, he ran away to San Francisco. Throughout the 80’s Burton participated in historic marches and demonstrations in support of human rights across the globe.

A violent childhood led to an adult life filled with substance abuse. Though he is not proud of the scars on his arms, he will show them to those willing to listen to his story. “The scars are from an act of insanity when I just kept stabbing myself with needles for several hours,” he said.

Burton has worked to pull his life together since his stabbing incident. Currently, he is a columnist for various news outlets and speaks up for the forgotten citizens with civic leaders. He also volunteers as a behavioral expert. Recently, he was awarded Volunteer of the Year from Hitchcock Chamber of Commerce.

As for the hat on his head, Burton says, “I’m not a cowboy, I don’t rope cattle or ride horses, I’m just a proud Texan,” he said.