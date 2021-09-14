TC Garden Club To Host Annual Holiday Market

KTRH 740AM Radio GardenLine host Randy Lemmon

Come join us as The Texas City Garden Club sponsors its 49th Holiday Market. Get a jump on your Holiday Shopping. Something for Everyone on your list. And don’t forget the always popular Baked Goods and Plant Sale!

We will also be visited by KTRH 740AM Radio GardenLine host Randy Lemmon. He will be available to answer all your gardening questions along with his books to purchase.

Every Saturday and Sunday morning GardenLine’s Randy Lemmon answers listeners’ questions on everything from aphids to zoysias. He’s Houston’s absolute expert on lawns and gardens, offering help to listeners both with and without “green thumbs.”

Randy’s a Texas Aggie who truly KNOWS plants and flowers. He explains them with ease and candor and is as competent a “plant person” as there is. He embraces “new methods” as well as the “old” ways of dealing with problems.