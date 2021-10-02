The Boys and Girls Club of Galveston gave a number of kids their first experience of watching an NFL game in person when they visited NRG Stadium for the Texans’ September 12 home opener against the Jaguars. The kids were able to fully embrace the sights and sounds of an NFL game and were also able to see the Texans make their day with a win.

The Texas City Stingarees were all smiles after a 45-3 win over Kingwood Park on Thursday night improved their record to 5-0 overall and 2-0 in District 12-5A-II. The Stings will be at home this Friday in a huge showdown against undefeated Nederland.

Dickinson looked to boost its record to 2-0 in District 24-6A play when they traveled to CCISD Veterans Memorial Stadium for a showdown against Clear Creek on Friday night. The Wildcats welcomed the Gators in a bid to shake up the district race with a win.