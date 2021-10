A key reason why UT-San Antonio is off to a 6-0 start is the play of linebacker Trevor Harmanson. The Dickinson alum had five solo tackles in Saturday’s win at Western Kentucky. Harmanson now has 27 tackles this season and will look for the chance to add more when the Roadrunners welcome Rice and Dickinson alum Jordan Meyers to the Alamodome this Saturday at 5:00pm, a game that can be seen on ESPN+.