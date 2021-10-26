How To Make Aging Pets More Comfortable

Pets are valued members of many families, and their owners typically do everything they can to ensure their furry friends live as comfortably as possible.

Care becomes even more important as pets get older. Just like people, aging pets may eat less and sleep more. They may have reduced stamina and even experience stiffness when getting up from sleep. Certain pets may experience failing eyesight, hearing loss and/or incontinence.

According to an American Pet Products Association survey, 67 percent of U.S. households have a pet and will have to cope with that pet becoming a senior at some point. Senior animals might need a little extra help as they age, particularly with regard to comfort. These tips can help.

· Visit the vet more often. Senior pets may need to see the vet more frequently than they used to. Pets typically visit the vet every year. Senior pets may require two visits per year. Speak with a veterinarian about how often your aging pet should come in for checkups. Checkups can help identify illnesses earlier and ensure any aches and pains are addressed immediately.

· Invest in comfort devices. Pets may need items that can accommodate aches and pains or other conditions. For example, aging pets may benefit from a high quality orthopedic pet bed. Pet strollers and raised food bowls also can make aging pets’ lives a little more comfortable.

· Address mobility issues. Aging pets may need help getting around. Non-skid carpet runners in high-traffic areas can help pets walk around securely. Steps or ramps can make it easier to get on or off beds or in and out of vehicles.

· Install doggie doors. Senior pets may need to relieve themselves more frequently. A doggy door can allow for faster access to the outdoors. Similarly, a litter box with a lower opening makes it easier for aging cats to use the litter box.

· Ensure ample protection against the elements. Aging pets may feel the weather more than younger pets. They may need sweaters and coats or booties to protect their paws from the snow and ice. Cooling or heating mats may improve comfort indoors.

· Purchase animal diapers. Some senior pets may not be able to control themselves. Diapers and absorbent pads can keep them dry and prevent soiling around the house.

· Help the animal lose weight. Pets should maintain a healthy body weight, which can relieve pressure on joints and reduce risk for certain illnesses, including difficulty breathing and skin irritations. Speak with a veterinarian about the right foods and types of exercise for your pet to keep its weight in check.

Aging pets need extra patience and care. Pet owners can improve comfort and accessibility for their senior pets.