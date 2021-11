With a 35-24 win over Clear Springs on Friday, Dickinson clinched the 2021 District 24-6A championship. The Gators, 7-2 overall, close out the regular season at Clear Lake on Friday night at CCISD Veterans Stadium at 7:00pm. Coach John

Snelson’s team also moved up two spots in the state Class 6A poll, coming into the weekend ranked 22nd.