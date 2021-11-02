HELLFIGHTERS ENGAGE IN HEAVENLY TASK TO SAVE SOULS

By Ruth Ann Ruiz

The Post Newspaper Features Editor

Hellfighters Christian Ministry is filled with enthusiastic, energetic born-again Christians. They’re on a mission to preach the gospel of Jesus Christ to motorcyclists throughout the nation and across the world.

They are on fire for Jesus and share the Christian message in a way that people can understand.

Art Hecker, a member of Hellfighters SE Houston, demonstrated how he walks up looking directly in the eyes of the person he is approaching and and asks a simple, non-threatening question then hands a track to the person.

Fellow member Mona Ross explained she is more of an introvert, but she overcame her inhibition and is not afraid to share a tract or a Bible with someone.

All members are expected to be willing to reach out to anyone anywhere with their message.

“We believe in going to grab those who are trying to climb out of hell’s grasp,” explained Hecker.

They are willing to perish for their mission. “I am willing to pay the price of losing my life to witness the gospel to strangers because I trust God’s word,” said David Cohoon, president of HSEH.

Brandishing red T-shirts that read, “Warning: I may start talking about Jesus at any time,” they have no inhibitions about sharing their faith.

Being a born-again Christian with a burning passion to share the gospel with others is the number one requirement for membership in Hellfighters. Being a biker is not a requirement for membership in Hellfighters Bike Club.

If you don’t ride a bike and have never been around bikers, that isn’t a deterrent to being a Hellfighter, but you must learn the rules of the biker world. “I had to learn the language, dress and behaviors of bikers so I could be amongst them and share the gospel,” Ross said.

Hellfighters was born in Gulfport, Miss. in 2000 and has grown to have units across the world. Application to join a unit is a rigorous process, requiring up to a year for a final nod of approval. Application to start a new unit is even more rigorous and must be approved by other biker clubs.

As a biker club, Hellfighters wear a traditional vest, which is decorated in patches. The club has earned the right to bear the three-patch status on the backs of their vests, but not all members are afforded the three patches.

Sandy Schiver, the newest member of HHSE, retired from her career and decided it was time to become actively engaged in helping other people. “I like helping others; if we see someone on the road needs something, we’ll stop to help,” Shriver explained.

She also knew she was called to be part of a 5% club. “I wanted to be one of the 5% of Christians who wins someone to the Lord,” said Shriver. “My calling is mostly for the women riders or the women on the backseats,” she added.

The club is active with various charity activities throughout the year. Once a year, they ride together from the Gulf Coast to a coast of their choosing. Along the way, they stop and spread the gospel.

They aren’t afraid to approach bikers or anyone they feel led to speak with at rest stops, gas stops, or food stops. Wherever they may be, they will speak with unfamiliar people.

As the Hellfighters unit closest to Galveston, HSEH plays host to other units coming in to participate as a missionary bike club at the annual Lonestar Rally.

Members from across Texas and some from neighboring states will join HSEH in setting up their canopy and working the Lonestar Rally to bring as many people into the fold of Christianity as possible.

Saturday will be their day to provide the bikers a demonstration of Christian love with a free Bar-B-que dinner from 11:00am till 3:00pm at Turning Point Church in Galveston.

Their primary mission field is with the biker population, but they will go beyond bikers when they feel their message is needed. If you see one of them approaching you at a biker’s rally and you can’t read the words of their shirt, their smile will give them away, as smiling is another trademark of Hellfighters Christian Ministry.