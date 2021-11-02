Three Acres Food Truck Park will host a Petting Zoo on November 12th

Three Acres Food Truck Park, located at 10648 FM 1764 in Santa Fe, will host a Petting Zoo on November 12, 2021 from 6:00pm to 10:00pm. Come out for a night of fun for the whole family. Food Trucks, Live Music, Game Trucks, Yard Games & More!

Fees: $5 Entry everyone 14 & up to Three Acres, $3 Entry per person into petting zoo area, $3 Feed Cup

Animals included in zoo: mini horse, mini longhorn, mini donkey, goats, tortoise, bunnies, chickens, kinkajou, wallaby, coatamundi, turkey. No outside Food or Drinks Allowed. For more information, call 281-910-9817.