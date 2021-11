Clear Springs, Dickinson and Texas City each advanced in the area playoffs

Clear Springs, Dickinson and Texas City each advanced in the area round of the state high school football playoffs. Clear Springs takes on state powerhouse North Shore at Challenger/Columbia Stadium at 7:00pm on Friday in a 6A, Region III, Division I clash, while Dickinson meets Atascocita at Galena Park ISD Stadium at 7:00pm on Friday (6A, Region III, Division I). Texas City travels to Lufkin to take on Texas High on Friday at 7:30pm in a 5A, Region III, Division II contest. The Texas City game can be followed on victorysportsnet.com.