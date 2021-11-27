AMOCO Federal Credit Union Dedicates Building to Board Member

DICKINSON, TX, November 11, 2021 – AMOCO Federal Credit Union honored one of its longtime Board of Directors, J.R. “Rusty” Norman, by dedicating it’s Bay Colony Branch to him. Members of his family and AMOCO’s leadership team attended a formal ceremony where Mr. Norman was also presented with a scholarship created in his name to help young AMOCO members pursue their education. Guests enjoyed heavy hors d’oeuvres catered by Niche Catering and music performed by Paul Byron.

Mr. Norman became an AMOCO member in 1977, shortly after he was hired at the Amoco Refinery (now Marathon Petroleum) in Texas City. In 1992, Mr. Norman elevated his involvement with the credit union by volunteering as a member of the Supervisory Committee. After two years, his remarkable leadership and vision catapulted him into being elected to serve on the Board of Directors in 1994. Since then, Mr. Norman has served in every position and continues to serve to this day.

AMOCO’s members have always been at the center of its Board of Directors’ priorities, and they knew early on that in order to continue growing and helping more people financially, they needed to expand branch locations. In 2005, under Mr. Norman’s leadership as Chairman of the Board, AMOCO opened its second branch in Dickinson. His vision for the future of AMOCO, starting with the Bay Colony Branch, became a staple that helped pave the way for the eight additional branches that followed.

Shawn Bailey, AMOCO President & CEO, reflected on the 29 years of service Mr. Norman has devoted to the credit union, and he knew the best way to honor Mr. Norman was to go back to where AMOCO’s branch growth began; Bay Colony. As of November 11, 2021, Mr. Norman’s legacy is engrained on the building and it serves as a statement to those who see it that his countless contributions will forever play a part in AMOCO’s history.