Bell Zion Missionary Baptist Church to Host Groundbreaking Ceremony on Dec. 5

By Rev. Jerry Lee Bell, Jr.

Bell Zion Missionary Baptist Church

Greetings in the name of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ! We, the members of Greater Bell Zion Missionary Baptist Church invite you to share in and witness an exciting historical event.

We are pleased to announce the groundbreaking ceremony for our new church building where we will more effectively serve families and individuals in the LaMarque/Texas City and surrounding communities. For two years, we have held services on the church property after our original building was destroyed by fire. We are excited about building a new facility which will include a dedicated sanctuary for worship services and church activities, offices, and classrooms.

The ceremony will be held Sunday, December 5, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. on the church property located at 5917 Carver Avenue, Texas City, TX 77591.

We appreciate your position of leadership and place of influence and request your presence in our celebration of the groundbreaking ceremony. For more information, please phone (409) 356-3901, or email gbz_admin@gbzmbc.org.

Thank you for your participation and May God bless you.