City of Texas City will host a Snow Spectacular Event Saturday, December 11

The City of Texas City will host a Snow Spectacular Event on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at 2010 5th Ave. North beginning at 11:00am. This is an outdoor community event for families. We are bringing snow to Texas City. For this event we will have snow slides, a big kid and small kid play area as well as a photo op with Santa in the snow. Be sure to dress warm to be ready to take on the snow in Nessler Park! For more information, visit the Snow Spectacular Event page on Facebook.