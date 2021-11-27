hosted by the Texas City-La Marque Chamber

Nominations are now being sought by the Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce for the four major awards presented to businesses and individuals for their accomplishments and service.

Every year citizens and businesses are nominated for the prestigious awards listed below. Community input is needed. Please consider nominating someone who is deserving of these honors.

These four major awards will be presented at the Chamber’s Annual Membership Meeting & Gala on January 20, 2022:

· Outstanding Citizen Award – based on accomplishments and community involvement for the year 2021.

· Jimmy Hayley Community Service Award– someone who has continually demonstrated an unselfish commitment to the community over several years.

· Small Business of the Year– A local business with less than 100 employees that has demonstrated community involvement, customer service, and had special accomplishments in 2021.

· Large Business of the Year- A local business with more than 100 employees that has demonstrated community involvement, customer service, and had special accomplishments during 2021.

The deadline for nominations is December 7, 2021.

The nomination form is online here: directory.tclmchamber.com/news/details/nominate-a-person-or-business-for-the-2021-awards.

A printed nomination form is available by stopping by the Chamber or sending an email to awards@tclmchamber.com

For more information, visit the Texas City-La Marque Chamber online at www.TCLMchamber.com or call 409-935-1408.