Seeing Is Believing When Experiencing Immersive van Gogh

By Ruth Ann Ruiz

The Post Newspaper Features Writer

You’ve heard it’s amazing, you’ve been encouraged to go see it because everyone is talking about it. But it’s in an unassuming tin building. Sure, the building is painted a vibrant blue, and there are sunflowers scattered across the blue tin.

But really, a showing of one of the Dutch Masters is not contained in a magnificent museum of art?

You’re scratching your head wondering was it worth the drive and was it worth the price of the ticket? How can there be some great experience waiting inside? Well, it’s too late for second guessing as the tickets have been purchased and you have made it through 90 minutes of traffic.

A cheerful person, clad in black with a yellow sunflower adorning her polo shirt, greets you and asks you to wear a facial mask at all times while you are in the building. Then you are guided you into a hallway.

On one side of the hallway are mirrors on the other side that are representations of Vincent van Gogh’s work. You are still bewildered. “Did I just enter the fun house mirrors at a carnival?” you mumble quietly under your breath.

You land into another area. The lighting is dim. The sunflowers and a darker shade of blue have followed you inside as you wonder, “What is this? Where do I go?”

Another cheerful individual guides you to a booth where you are given a cushion. “Why will I need a cushion?” you wonder.

Moving along is a curtained-off area. An individual holds back the curtain for you to enter. While ducking through the curtain you hear a hypnotic voice say, “It has already begun, and you are welcome to stay through to view it twice.”

Flashes of light greet you, bursts of color appear on the walls around you. There are people, all in one room, the lights are bright then they dim, and the lights move. Is this it? A large room with other people, shapes and colors shift under your feet, flashing lights and explosions of color on the walls?? Should I find the exit?

Then you notice the circles of light on the floor. Couples, individuals, and families are seated within the circles. Their eyes — along with cell phones — are fixed on the walls where images are forming. As one image forms it fades and another one is seen.

Cushioned benches are scattered across the room, with more humans gazing at the walls.

Fields of wheat appear from out of nowhere, flying insects speckle across the walls, birds with wings in flight make their way across four walls, a train comes out of a tunnel. Stars and bright swirls float across the walls.

You see a hand coming out of a corner, moving across the wall. There is another hand and still two more hands; by the time your eyes are back on the first wall, the hand has made its way across, and a new image is forming.

Image after image of van Gogh’s work takes shape in front of you. Soothing music that seems to stitch all the work together fills the voids in the room.

Finally, you understand, you have been immersed into the work of Vincent van Gogh and now you too have had the experience that you had only heard about from others.

Was it worth the cost of the ticket and the 90-minute car ride?

My daughter said, “Thank you, Mom. This was really an amazing experience.” The waitress at the restaurant said, “It was unbelievable.” The stranger in the parking lot said, “It was an emotional experience. I was overwhelmed.” My friend said,” You went to see it, wow, I need to go.”

My thoughts: Immersive van Gough Houston was worth the drive and the ticket price.