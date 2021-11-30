TCHS HOSTS REMINDER IT’S NEVER TOO COLD TO SWIM

The final month of 2021 begins with swimming at Texas City’s Doyle Natatorium and includes a host of high school boys and girls basketball tournaments throughout the area. Meanwhile, Houston has a chance to really

alter the landscape of college football if the nationally-ranked Cougars

can surprise an undefeated Cincinnati team locked in on playing for the

national championship.

WEDNESDAY: Texas City’s swim team welcomes Barbers Hill, Dickinson and

Galveston Ball for a quad-meet at Doyle Natatorium at 5:00pm.

The Rockets visit the Thunder for a 7:00pm tip that will be aired on AT&T

Sportsnet Southwest, which begins coverage at 6:30pm with the pregame show.

THURSDAY: Each of the five CCISD schools — including state-ranked Clear

Brook will be joined by Friendswood, Galveston Ball and Texas City for the annual Carlisle-Kruger boys’ basketball tournament that will run through Saturday.

Dickinson will take part in the Hildalgo Pirate Classic Tournament, while stateranked La Marque will be at the Barbers Hill Tournament, and Santa Fe will be

at the Cedar Creek Tournament.

In girls’ high school basketball, state-ranked Clear Brook will be at the Nancy

Walling Classic in Pflugerville, while Clear Springs will be at the Deer Park Tourney. Dickinson and Friendswood will be at the Barbers Hill Tournament, while

Santa Fe is at the Boling Varsity Tournament, and Texas City takes part at the

Athens Tournament.

FRIDAY: There is still high school girls’ hoops for those who are not in tournament action, as Clear Creek at Dobie and Stratford and Clear Falls each start at

5:30pm, while Galveston Ball at South Houston gets underway at 6:30pm.

The Rockets return home to welcome the Magic at 7:00pm. AT&T Sportsnet

Southwest starts coverage with the pregame show at 6:30pm.

SATURDAY: Ranked 24th in the nation, Houston could greatly alter the college

football landscape with a win over #4 Cincinnati in the American Athletic Conference championship game that begins at 3:00pm on KTRK-13. Cincinnati is one

of two undefeated teams in the nation and would be all but assured a spot in the

College Football Playoff with a win.

Two other college football games are on the schedule as Incarnate Word at Sam

Houston State kicks off at 2:00pm on ESPN+, while Prairie View visits Jackson

State (ESPN2) at 3:00pm.