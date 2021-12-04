By John Hackbarth DDS

All I want for Christmas is my two front teeth. Almost everyone has heard this Christmas ditty. And it is true for many people. They want their smile fixed or at least improved.

It seems like everyone wants a beautiful smile, at least in the US. A few years ago a survey was done that showed that over 90% of people notice other people’s teeth and that this was an important factor in forming their opinion of the other person. I always notice people’s teeth, but then, I am a dentist and that is my job. I was surprised that people noticed others teeth as much as it seems they do.

Today smile improvement is a normal part of dental practice. Bleaching, Braces, crowns and veneers are all part of improving smiles. Even dentures can be a cosmetic procedure.

That is not the case around the world. In South Africa there is a tribe where the upper incisors are extracted for esthetic reasons.

Also there are tribes that file teeth to a point because that is thought of as being beautiful.

I am glad that we don’t have those thoughts here in America.

Below is an example of creating a beautiful smile with crowns, bridges and veneers.

So for Christmas you can get a beautiful, healthy smile. Ask us.