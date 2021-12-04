December 7th, 2021 at 6PM ring in the Christmas season with the City of La Marque holiday parade! “MIRACLE ON BAYOU ROAD”

Enjoy watching festive lighted floats, marching bands, and children from the community all come together to celebrate the Christmas season!

The parade lines up at 5:00pm and starts promptly at 6:00pm.

Hot chocolate and popcorn will be available to parade watchers, thanks to La Marque Lions Club and Snow King!Click here for more information http://www.cityoflamarque.org/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=629