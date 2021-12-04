Get in the Spirit of Giving at the Galveston Santa Hustle 5K & Half Marathon

Galveston Santa Hustle is bringing back the holiday fun with its in-person and virtual Santa Hustle 5K, half marathon and Kids Dash Sunday, December 19 at the San Luis Resort! The 2020 event was canceled – along with so many others due to the pandemic – and event organizer, Santa Hustle Race Series, LLC., is thrilled to again be bringing visions of sugarplums and thousands of Santa’s to the course around Galveston’s beautiful resort. And in the true spirit of Christmas, Santa Hustle will be giving back a portion of event proceeds to Galveston County Food Bank, a non-profit foundation dedicated to meeting a critical need of feeding hungry people in Galveston County.

Galveston County Food Bank distributes more than 500,000 pounds of food monthly for redistribution through pantries, soup kitchens, shelters and other non-profit partners working together to serve individuals and families struggling with hunger.

“The holiday season is a great time to give back to those who are facing real challenges, and Santa Hustle is proud to be partnering with a charity that helps feed the hungry,” said Santa Hustle Race Series, LLC founder, Aaron Del Mar. “Your participation in the Santa Hustle Galveston will add to the support we can offer to this invaluable organization.”

Runners and walkers are warmly invited to join this magical and nostalgic holiday-themed event. Included with registration is a Santa hat, beard, a gift-shaped finisher’s medal and a customized dri-fit hoodie. Whether they’re naughty or nice, participants can indulge themselves at cookie, candy and hot chocolate stations along the course to fuel their holiday cheer! Festive holiday tunes will be playing throughout the course to keep spirits bright.

After the last person crosses the finish line, an awards ceremony will be held with medals for top finishers! The top three overall male and female finishers will receive personalized awards. Prizes will also be held for best group costume and best individual costume.

Volunteers needed! Santa’s elves are needed to distribute packets, hand out snacks and check gear during the event. All ‘elves’ receive an elf shirt, elf hat, food and drink – and Santa’s eternal gratitude. United Airlines is the official flyer of Santa Hustle, along with sponsors Home Light and Houston Casino and Poker Rentals. For information, visit https://santahustle.com/galveston/, call 773-718-1444 or email info@santahustle.com.