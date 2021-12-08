Middleton Announces Another Run For Texas Senate District 11
From the Media Relations Office of Mayes Middleton
I’m excited to announce that I am running for Texas Senate District 11, encompassing Galveston, Harris, and Brazoria Counties.
I could not be more grateful to have served as your State Representative for Chambers and Galveston Counties. I hope to earn your vote, so that I can take the fight for our shared conservative values to the Texas Senate.
Macy and I welcomed our 4th child, Martha Ann, this year, and it is these incredible blessings from God that are a daily reminder of how important it is to tirelessly fight for faith, family, and freedom, and to stop the radical left’s stunning overreach. I am ready to take that fight to the Senate, and it is why I have consistently ranked in the top 10 most conservative members of the Texas House.
We are at a pivotal moment in our country, much like Ronald Reagan’s morning in America, and it must be Texas that leads this Nation into a new conservative day.
