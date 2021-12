Tennessee Titans running back D’Onta Foreman plays against the New Orleans Saints in the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

Texas City alum D’Onta Foreman is pushing to be an NFL Comeback Player of the Year candidate as he continues to help guide the Tennessee Titans toward the postseason. Since replacing injured All-Pro running back Derrick Henry, Foreman has rushed for 365 yards and two touchdowns in seven appearances (two starts). The Titans host the Dolphins on Sunday before ending the regular season in Houston against the Texans on January 9.