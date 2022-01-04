Dickinson High School football players Donovan Green and P.J. Williams both played in Sunday’s Under Armour All-American Game. The future Texas A&M University commits stood out, with Green pulling in a touchdown grab in the first half. He also had a long reception that was called back due to a penalty. Both Gators signed with the Aggies in last month’s National Signing Day and were part of a recruiting class that has been regarded as the best in college football.