The Post Newspaper
Dickinson High School football players Donovan Green and P.J. Williams

On Jan 4, 2022
Dickinson High School football players Donovan Green and P.J. Williams both played in Sunday’s Under Armour All-American Game. The future Texas A&M University commits stood out, with Green pulling in a touchdown grab in the first half. He also had a long reception that was called back due to a penalty. Both Gators signed with the Aggies in last month’s National Signing Day and were part of a recruiting class that has been regarded as the best in college football.

