D’Onta Foreman flexed his muscles following a 21-yard touchdown

By
/
On Jan 4, 2022
/
At 5:39pm
/
D’Onta Foreman flexed his muscles following a 21-yard touchdown run during the second quarter of Tennessee’s 34-3 win over Miami on Sunday. It was part of a big afternoon for the Texas City native, who finished with 26 carries for 132 yards as the Titans clinched the AFC South title and come to Houston with a chance to clinch the conference’s top seed on Sunday with a win over the Texans, the team that drafted Foreman in 2017.

