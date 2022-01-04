D’Onta Foreman flexed his muscles following a 21-yard touchdown run during the second quarter of Tennessee’s 34-3 win over Miami on Sunday. It was part of a big afternoon for the Texas City native, who finished with 26 carries for 132 yards as the Titans clinched the AFC South title and come to Houston with a chance to clinch the conference’s top seed on Sunday with a win over the Texans, the team that drafted Foreman in 2017.