Brenda & The Bible: Have You Heard?

By Brenda Groves

The Post Newspaper Contributing Writer

If I could take a poll right now, most of you reading this column today would say that you have heard a message about the Gospel of Jesus Christ.

Sometime in your life, through Sunday school, an Easter message, funeral, or through family, friends or co-workers, or sometimes you may have heard about Jesus Christ and the message of His saving grace.

If you are like me, who was raised in church, every week, no matter what topic of the Bible the pastor was talking about, at the end of each service he would give an invitation to receive Jesus as your personal Lord and Savior.

Praise God for that!

It was that message that got me born again in 1996 at the age of 33. That part of the Gospel message that Jesus is the Son of God, born from a virgin birth, lived a sinless life and was put to death as a sacrifice for my sins, and God raised Him up from the dead so that I could have a new life in Him.

Those seeds planted long ago in my heart, being mixed with a tiny mustard size seed of faith produced a miracle that night when I called on Jesus with my whole heart telling Him, “I want to know You, and I’m not moving one step until I speak to You.” And He responded!!

What an amazing miracle that took place that night, and it is not my purpose here to diminish one marvelous second of my new birth experience in Christ. Or the truth that I will spend eternity with my Heavenly Father and the Lord Jesus, which is the ultimate goal/reward of knowing Him.

So we had faith to call on Jesus for Salvation, that it was a “done deal,” so to speak. We are not waiting for Jesus to pay our sin debt. Most of us have had that message ingrained in our hearts and minds from childhood.

Again, praise God for that.

But did you know at the same time Jesus paid for our sins, He provided healing for our bodies, emotional wellness, means for a prosperous future and good plans for our lives? Did you hear messages that over 2,000 years ago, God made provisions for every one of our needs as part of the atonement of Christ?

For most, — the body of Christ worldwide — sadly, the answer is “no.” That is why it sounds so foreign to most of us: a strange and new teaching. That’s what I thought the first time I heard this message. I first thought this was blasphemy.

Scripture tells us in Romans 10:17 how faith comes: “Now faith comes by hearing, and hearing by the word of God.”

Do you know why most of us had no faith in this area? Because we had not heard it. And faith does not come by just being “heard,” it comes by heeeeeeeearing.

I am not mad at anyone but I will challenge doctrines of men that are making the word of God ineffective in people’s lives. “My people perish for lack of knowledge. Because you have rejected knowledge.” Hosea 4:6. “It is the doctrines of men that are making the word of God ineffective in people’s lives.” Col. 2:22

We have heard the great commission (Matt:28:18-20) that Jesus gave before He ascended to the Father, “And Jesus came and spoke to them, saying, “All authority has been given to Me in heaven and on earth.Go therefore, and make disciples of all the nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit, teaching them to observe all things that I have commanded you, and lo, I am with you always, even to the end of the age.”

Somewhere in time, as the body of Christ was walking down the road of salvation, many have quit teaching us to “observe ALL things that Jesus commanded us.”

Such as this commandment in Matt. 10:7-8,” And as you go preach, saying the kingdom of heaven is at hand.’ Heal the sick, cleanse the lepers, raise the dead, cast out demons. Freely you have received, freely give.“

Now, I was taught that this commandment was given to only the first 12 disciples (students) of the Lord Jesus, and in the context of these verses that is a fact.

But the truth is that before Jesus ascended to heaven, He gave this commandment to ALL who would believe … “Go into all the world and preach the gospel to every creature. He who believes and is baptized will be saved; but he who does not believe will be condemned.

“And these signs will follow those who believe in My name; they will cast out demons; they will speak with new tongues; they will take up serpents, and if they drink anything deadly, it will by no means hurt them; they will lay hands on the sick, and they will recover.” Mark 16:15-18

Again, I am so grateful for all who preach Jesus, but it is on my heart to expand on the full Gospel message of Jesus Christ.

We are taught that physical healing is something that will happen when we all get to heaven, but we won’t need it then. Or God may drop a miracle down from heaven at His will, but who can know? That is not true. We may not know how, but we can know the will of God by looking at the ministry of Jesus, “who went about doing good and healing ALL who were oppressed of the devil.” Acts 10:38

Jesus was the “express image of God.” Heb. 1:3

In other words, when we see Jesus we see God, and He did the will and works of His Father. He said this time and again in His ministry.

And we need to learn how to prosper in all areas in this life, we cannot give away what we don’t have, or actually what we don’t know that we have.

I can testify to these truths as I am learning to stand on the word of God and His promises that are always “yes” and “amen” when it comes to the atonement of Jesus Christ. If Jesus paid for it, it rightfully belongs to all who will believe and reach out by faith and receive “every good gift and every perfect gift that is from above, and comes down from the Father of lights, with whom there is no variation or shadow of turning.” James 1:17 NKJV

“If you abide in My word, you are My disciples indeed. And you shall know the truth, and the truth shall make you free.” John 8:31-32 NKJV

There is so much more I could say here but it will have to wait. Please feel free to email me if you have any questions because I know what I am saying here goes against much of the church doctrine we are accustomed to.

I have seen the word working in my life, and the lives of others and I can testify to the goodness of God. God loves us unconditionally where we are at in our beliefs, but I can say with all confidence that God wants us ALL well, walking in good health as we walk on this earth and proclaiming the Gospel of the Lord Jesus until He returns.

People need to hear the full Gospel message.

Contact Brenda Groves at: bkgroves1996@yahoo.com