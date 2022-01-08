E-3: A Word From The Editor

Home Sweet Home, No Matter What

Around this time a decade ago, I was where I wanted to be: living in Gresham, Ore. with a woman I thought I’d spend the rest of my life with and an adoring young girl I envisioned I’d one day officially adopt.

But God had other plans.

Fast forward to early spring 2014, where the prospects of moving to my “dream city,” Seattle, was all but a done deal. I was adjusting to the place in the world my heart had yearned to be since my late uncle wowed me with tales of his experience in the Emerald City while serving in the Navy.

But God had other plans.

The recurring theme of my adult life has been that no matter where life took me, those moments in time were simply a scenic route toward coming back to Galveston County. As much as I cherished being raised in Texas City, growing up in La Marque and having spent a majority of the last four decades being around this county’s sports scene, it was never my plan to officially call this home.

That is, until a Sunday drive down I-45 in mid-November 2018.

In the midst of a “oh, how I miss the Pacific Northwest” moaning session, God decided to hop comfortably into the passenger seat. “Do you trust me, Brandon?” He asked.

“Of course I do, God,” I responded. “Why would yo–.”

“No, Brandon,” He replied. “Do you really trust me?”

He now had my complete attention.

“You are here for a reason,” He resumed. “You will one day understand why, but if you trust me, let it go and accept being where you are.”

Somewhere between Baybrook Mall and Buc Ee’s, my world changed. It was at that moment I made peace with not being two hours behind everyone, cool spring nights in Astoria and the lament of not having the ideal life in Gresham come together.

My life has been better since.

I still don’t know why I am here, although the answers occasionally show up. Since I am here, I will continue to put my heart and soul in making this country a better place, be it as the editor of this newspaper or helping people’s lives as a licensed insurance agent. I will continue to love covering sports and celebrating the good that comes from Galveston County on a daily basis while also being a proud member of First Christian Church in La Marque.

I am here. I am home.

And there’s no place else I’d rather be.

–30–

Brandon Williams is the Editor of The Post Newspaper.