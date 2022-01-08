SANTA FE TX EDUCATION FOUNDATION RECEIVES $60,000 FROM 2021 VALERO BENEFIT FOR CHILDREN

The Santa Fe TX Education Foundation received a charitable grant of $60,000 from the Valero Benefit for Children this year, thanks to the Valero Texas Open golf tournament and associated events.

“Valero’s driven to make a difference in our community. We are proud to have their support of our Mobile Innovation Lab and for their belief in the work we are doing to make a difference in the lives of our students. We are excited to get to work on this and to see the impact it makes,” said Gina Welsh, Executive Director, Santa Fe TX Education Foundation.

The Santa Fe Texas Education Foundation, in collaboration with Santa Fe ISD, is launching a new program to provide a mobile book bus and classroom that will serve every campus in our district and the Santa Fe community throughout the entire year. Our vision is to bring exciting and innovative learning to where our students live and to give them an opportunity to access a mobile library, hands-on STEM/STEAM activities, a sensory lab, and more outside of the traditional classroom setting. This mobile concept will make routes during school breaks, over the summer, and can be reserved for campus use as well.

This Mobile Innovation Lab is being created in several phases will help resolve some of the aforementioned issues by: reaching out to those students and families where they live; allowing students to learn outside the regular classroom; providing literacy opportunities, access to sensory labs, flexible seating, and STEM/STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts, and math) opportunities; providing opportunities to visit directly with parents, caregivers and other community members to share education concerns, health concerns, and ways to improve.

Due to the incredible generosity of Valero's business partners, donors and sponsors, more than $16 million in net proceeds from the Valero Texas Open will be distributed to agencies across the United States, fueling the work of hundreds of charity partners like Santa Fe TX Education Foundation.

The Santa Fe Texas Education Foundation CULTIVATES and NURTURES the culture of generosity in our community, IGNITES exemplary experiences for every student and teacher, and INSPIRES the achievement of lifelong success. Incorporated in 2010 as a response to the local need for increased community involvement and support for public education, our non-profit, 501(c)(3) organization has reached a milestone of celebrating 11 years of serving Santa Fe ISD. Today, the Foundation supports nearly 700 employees and 4,373 students in Santa Fe ISD. Programs including Grants for Great Ideas, Classroom Wish Lists, End-of-Year Excellence Awards, The Reading Tree Program, Tribe's Closet, STEM, and Robotics are all supported by the Foundation. To learn more about what we do, visit www.santafetxedfoundation.org. Follow us on Social Media, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube @sftxef.