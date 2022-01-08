TC-LM Chamber Continues Tradition of Building Leaders

By Ruth Ann Ruiz

The Post Newspaper Features Editor

Texas City-LaMarque Chamber of Commerce is hosting Leadership Mainland for its 34th year. The program provides unique opportunities for participants to have behind the scenes experiences with civic leaders from the state level to the local level and leaders in private industries along with nonprofit services.

Stefanie Aldrich, operations & events manager and Jordan Kleinecke, director of membership for TCLMCC are signed up to participate. Both are excited to jump on board and be part of a leadership program with training through real life exposure to leaders.

“One of the experiences I liked best was meeting the new mayor of LaMarque (Keith Bell) and the rest of the (La Marque) city council members. We got to ask them questions and learn more of their vision for the future,” said Doug Boudoin, a participant in 2021.

Boudoin works for Linde Pipeline. His company sponsored him as a participant/student last year. This year, he will serve as a leader taking new students on a similar journey as they peer into the inner workings of the community.

Leadership Mainland will take the participants to tour behind the scenes in some of the most prominent industries in the area such as the petrochemical industry, the Port of Texas City, health care facilities, education facilities, tourism services, social services, first responder facilities and even the courthouse.

While visiting backstage in the area’s industry and service faculties, the participants will also have a chance to personally meet with many of the decision makers of the area, including CEOs.

Not only do participants meet the CEOs they also meet each other and build lasting relationships. “One of the main things I got out of the classes was networking with people who I normally wouldn’t have met,” said Boudoin.

This year’s participants will be experiencing the full ride up to Austin for introductions to state officials. “The participants will meet with our elected state leaders and learn first-hand how community issues can be brought to our legislators’ attention,” said Page Michel, President of TCLMSS (Last year, it was not an option because of Covid closures).

Terri Cole O’Connell, who is sponsored last year by her employer, Odyssey Academy, participated in last year’s training. She too, will serve as a session leader this year. “We are excited all of our plans are different from last year because of covid we didn’t get to do a lot of the stuff that is normally part of the program, such as the trip to Austin,” said O’Connell.

Kicking off the year will be a team-building day with a professional facilitator conducting the session. This will be the first time the students meet each other while they learn how to work as a team and improve their communication skills.

The next time they meet will be loading up on a bus for their overnight trip to Austin. After Austin with nine sessions left, they will meet once a month for a full 8-hour day with lunch included.

“Every session is unique with a different meeting point each time. We tour 2-5 facilities in one day, we’re on the go, moving,” said Michel.

Up to 25 participants are selected from applications submitted. Most of the participants are sponsored by their employers as a way for them to grow professionally as future leaders in their industry or in the community.

“The program benefits the participant, the employer who puts them through and the leaders who the meet them. The purpose is for training future leaders to become leaders and to be better at their current positions,” explained Michel. “Non-profits need new board members every year and this training helps prepare people to fill those roles,” Michel added.

Tuition is $950. This covers all expenses including meals and lodging in Austin. This year’s sponsors, which help to keep the tuition costs low, include Dow, and the cities of Texas City and LaMarque.

Though it is more customary for a person to be sponsored by their employer, individuals who apply have also been admitted to the program. The program attracts a wide range of people from many professions and there is no age limit.

Applications are being accepted up to January 24, 2022. If you are interested you are invited to send an e-mail to leadership@tclmchamber.com or give the chamber a call at 409-935-1408.