Veterans’ Corner: January Vet Court Graduation

Dorothy Meindok is the Veterans’ Consultant for The Post Newspaper. She served the United States Navy and is currently a lawyer advocating for the rights of our nation’s veterans. Her column will appear on Sundays.



By Dorothy Meindok

The Post Newspaper Veterans Consultant

Hello! I am so excited to be a part of this community & to have the ability to share and collaborate on all things veteran; Our first journey together will be to tour The Galveston County Veterans Treatment Court (Veterans Court). I like to begin and end with success that touches all therefore I am extending, with permission, the Veterans Court’s invitation to all readers to attend the 27th graduation ceremony of the Galveston County Veterans Treatment Court, the details are below, and it would be great if you can attend in person. It’s free which is a treat in itself but more than that you will get to meet and hear from Captain Mike Penn, a former U.S. Navy fighter pilot and prisoner of war (POW) in Vietnam. After service which included spending eight grueling months as a POW at the infamous “Hanoi Hilton”, this resilient warrior led the way by example in continuing to fly high at the helm of Southwest Airlines as the airline’s Chief Pilot.

Captain Mike is the recipient of the Distinguished Flying Cross, Bronze Star with Combat “V”, POW Medal, Air Medal with Combat “V”, Navy Commendation Medal with Combat “V” and two Purple Hearts. In his keynote address he will speak about

How he learned to make his dreams came true providing insight as to how yours can too with a few changes in attitude, outlook, choices and by “NEVER NEVER, EVER, GIVING UP”!

Essentially, that is exactly what Veterans Court helps to remind and empower our county’s veterans to do. Succeed & never give up! Veteran homelessness & suicide rates are increasing; the published suicide rate is 22 veterans a day which comprises nearly 20% of all American suicides nationwide, which speaks volumes given that veterans only comprise approximately 8% of the nations’ population (it is estimated that Covid, the Afghanistan withdraw, and the past few years have increased that number greatly). They need some intervention and assistance, where the dynamics dictate that one size doesn’t necessarily fit all; there is help available & if you are a candidate for participation in Veterans Court – The Post will be sharing with you the forward-thinking ways that demonstrate how the Court helps to find the right fit for a quality life for veterans & those that love them.

We will eventually cover all facets of the Veterans Administration from VHA & VBA to BVA, PMC, CAVC, DIC… all the acronyms and where to start, which forms are published to use, where to get them for free and then where to send them. Additionally in this column, I will sometimes provide a case synopsis of everyday veteran, dependent & caregiver struggles – how to lawfully & best address them while providing great resources to choose from as to where to get assistance right here, locally, in Galveston County.

In the meantime, come join us in celebration:

The ceremony will be held on Wednesday, January 12, 2022, at 2:45pm, at the Johnnie Arolfo Civic Center (also known as the League City Civic Center) located at 400 W Walker St in League City. Thank you to our municipal ally – The City of League City for providing the graduation venue for such a worthy community resource.

If you would like to learn more about GCVTC programming and the Veterans Court impact please visit: https://www.galvestoncountytx.gov/county-offices/veterans-treatment-court.D

