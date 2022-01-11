La Marque Proclaims “Kevin Wilcox Day” in Community

The City of La Marque paid honor to Cougars boys’ basketball coach Kevin Wilcox on Monday, naming it “Kevin Wilcox Day” throughout the city.

“We are here to pay honor to and celebrate the outstanding coaching career of Kevin Wilcox and his exemplary dedication to the La Marque High School Basketball program since beginning his tenure with the Texas City Independent School District in 2016,” said the proclamation. “Wilcox has served both the students and the community at large with his commitment to the program and developing exceptional student-athletes. Wilcox is committed to highlighting the outstanding athletic ability that exists in La Marque as well as the importance of consistent active engagement with our youth.

“This season he reached 100 wins as the Head Coach and currently the La Marque High School Varsity Basketball Team is ranked #7 in the state of Texas.

“The community of La Marque celebrates this momentous achievement of Coach Wilcox!

“The Mayor and City Council by virtue of our authority vested by the City of La Marque, Texas do hereby proclaim today as:

“KEVIN WILCOX DAY”

Wilcox is a graduate of La Marque High School, having played both football and basketball for the Coogs.