“Doubt A Parable” Opens at ETC Theater This Weekend

By Ruth Ann Ruiz

The Post Newspaper Features Editor

The 2004 Pulitzer Prize-winning and Tony Award-winning, “Doubt A Parable” will be performed at Galveston’s very own ETC Theater

Cameron Dunbar, director for ETC’s production of “Doubt A Parable,” is a seasoned theater professional. With a degree in Theater and Dance from the University of Houston, he came to Galveston seeking a role at ETC in 2013. “I fell in love with this space at my first audition. I fell in love with the team here,” Cameron explained.

He’s worked on or in over 30 shows at the island theater and is very pleased with this cast. “I couldn’t have asked for a better cast. They are just phenomenal!” exclaimed Cameron.

Kim Mytelka, one of the founders of ETS, is usually backstage as artistic director, will be on stage in the leading role of Sister Aloysius. “It’s a very difficult part to play because her character isn’t very likeable. The challenge is that you have to play her in a way that the audience will come to like her,” said Mytelka.

Opening night is this Friday, January 21. The cast and stage crew are excited to be able to stage an intense dramatic play that delves into some serious issues. The play takes place in a Catholic elementary school in the Bronx in 1964. Sister Aloysius is a woman who follows the rules and when she suspects some inappropriate behavior happening, she isn’t going to keep quiet.