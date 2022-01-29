ANDERSON BRINGS PASSION FOR ART INTO MARDI GRAS FLOAT￼

By Ruth Ann Ruiz

The Post Newspaper Features Editor

Mural work has occupied a great deal of artist Derek Anderson’s professional time in Galveston. His work is on the walls of businesses throughout the city; for example, Hazy Daze on the Seawall is covered in his creation. Recently opened Carriage Haus on Broadway is sporting one of his murals. The Railroad Museum is another venue with his work.

“I use exterior house paint on my murals and a lot of my work has come and gone with the establishments that have come and gone and with the weathering effects on the island,” said Anderson.

Anderson was contracted to deliver a bright, bold expression of creativity on a Knights of Momus Mardi Gras Float for 2022.

“I only had a month to complete the float, which made it tough,” explained Anderson. He completed his work, and it is ready to glide down the Seawall onto Rosenberg and snake through downtown Galveston displaying his creation of A Night in Paris.

“Really, I didn’t stop to think about it, I just started painting and kept adding to the float as I thought of an idea,” Anderson explained. “With a float, you really can’t focus on the small details, it goes by in a flash in front of the crowd so you must make it bold,” he added.

Beyond wall painting, Anderson is also a portrait artist. He can work from a photograph or from a live model and give clients what he calls a portraiture. “What I create isn’t an exact likeness, but I don’t do exaggeration,” said Anderson.

Anderson’s studio is near the spiritual ritual of ringing bells from the church steeples of Galveston’s founding churches. For this he feels blessed. “I’m on Church Street, so I’ve got the grace of God going here,” he comments about his location with the sun shining through, casting many lighting scenarios throughout the day and into the evening.

Right now, his passion is painting on automobile radiators. “I start something and just keep adding to the piece. I have to see my art grow as I’m working on a piece,” said Anderson. He works in his studio with a sliding garage door which is often open for spectators or clients to step in and view him at work. His living quarters are a few steps above in a loft area.

It all started with a second-grade flag drawing completion. Anderson won the prize and from there his future as an artist was written on the wall. His story continued to unfold as he drew Beatles portraits which sold to his classmates and staff at his elementary school on Lake Superior in Wisconsin.

Anderson was ahead of his own peers in his drawing and painting talents yet it was an “F” in high school art that meant he would not graduate with his class. He did finally graduate and discovered he was more of a night person who couldn’t commit to working at a job requiring morning appearances.

“I realized if I ever had to work in the morning, I wouldn’t get any sleep. So, I knew I’d have to be self-employed,” said Anderson. He held a few stints as a dishwasher while selling some of his art work. Then he was out of the dishwater and out on Venice Beach in California creating and selling street portraits.

California was great but the world was calling him. So, he took to the international street and art industry working for a living as a street artist in cities such as Amsterdam and Budapest. One day his journey brought him to Galveston, where he has been for 23 years. “I earned my Texas boots by staying here so long,” declared Anderson.

Anderson then married. “My wife was from Galveston she was wonderful,” he said. They had a daughter; sadly, he buried his wife three years later.

He continued creating, painting and enjoying the Mardi Gras spirit of Galveston with his little girl running around in the studio. His little girl grew up and even though she had been a carefree child roaming his studio dipping her hands into the paint, she declared art was not for her. She is now attending college to become a nurse.