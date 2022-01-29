By Jacqueline Melancon

Women Restore

Do you need a change right now?

If so, prayer and fasting will help. Prayer is very important to reach Heaven. Fasting is to willfully abstain from natural pleasure for spiritual purpose. When you combine prayer and fasting, you move the hand of God quicker. Choose to replace that favorite food or something that you really like (TV time, social media, phone), pray, and read the word. This shows you are more committed to feeding your spiritual side.

Isaiah 58: 6 says “I have chosen the fast to loose the bands of wickedness, to undo the heavy burdens and to let the oppressed go free, and break every yoke.”

God is no respecter of people. If He did it for one, He can and will do it for you. Start out small and give up something for a short period of time. Take baby steps and listen to your body. Once you are more comfortable, you can increase the time.

Some reasons for fasting include spiritual discipline and growth, drawing closer to God, having a clear mind, health/healing, answers to prayers (family concerns, job or lack of job, finances), or breaking bad habits you have not been able to on your own.

Moses was the first to start fasting on Mount Sinai; God gave him the 10 Commandments. Exodus 34: 27-29

Nehemiah fasted and prayed for favor with the King. Nehemiah 1: 4-6

Esther fasted and prayed for deliverance for her people. Esther 4: 11-17

Jesus fasted and prayed to receive power to resist temptation from Satan. Matthew 4: 1-11

Jesus said that particular spirit only comes out by praying and fasting. Mark 9: 25-29

Cornelius fasted and prayed for a word from God. Acts 10: 1-6

If you really want a change, why not make the decision to do something different. What you were doing in the past was not working, so why not try prayer and fasting?