Hallisey Announces Plans to Retire as LC Mayor￼

By Ruth Ann Ruiz

The Post Newspaper Features Editor

In the company of friends whom he has known for decades and some who he has just come to meet along with coworkers, business leaders, and community members, League City Mayor Pat Hallisey announced on Friday he would be retiring in November.

“This will be my last State of the City Address,” said Mayor Hallisey. “I’ve had a great time in office. I may have had other dreams when I was younger, but I can say I am totally fulfilled with what my role allowed us to do for this city.”

Dan Seal, Executive Director of Economic Development with Bay Area Houston Partnership is one of those individuals who has only known Mayor Hallisey since he took office six years ago and is pleased to have worked with him.

“Mayor Hallisey has been a pleasure, he has a regional mindset from the lens of League City, and it’s just been tremendous having a mayor interested in selling this region,” said Seal.