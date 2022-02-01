TCISD celebrate our elementary and secondary principals of the year

Sarah Furman, Heights Elementary Principal

Lincoln Hypolite, Texas City High School Principal

We are so excited to recognize and celebrate our elementary and secondary principal of the year. Congratulations to Sarah Furman, Heights Elementary Principal. She has done an exceptional job leading her campus and providing opportunities for student learning and engagement. Congratulations to Lincoln Hypolite, Texas City High School Principal. He has demonstrated compassion and dedication to his students while supporting the many TCHS programs. We are proud to have these visionary leaders in the district.