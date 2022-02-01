Texas City, MCP Seek Support For Savan Villa Fire Victims

The City of Texas City is partnering with Mainland Children’s Partnership to deliver emergency supplies to victims of the Savan Villa Apartments. If you would like to contribute please bring the following requested items:

1.Cash donations or checks made to MCP or United Faith Alliance marked for Savan Villas response

2. Gift cards to Walmart

3. Non-perishable food, hygiene items

4. In good condition only please, any of the following:

Living room furniture

Beds any size, dressers and night tables

Bedding: sheets, comforters, blankets any size

Bath towels any size

Tables and chairs, kitchen items, small appliances in working condition, dishes, pots, pans, utensils,

Clothing in good condition appropriate for the current weather: particularly FRC’s, sweaters, jackets, jeans, kids clothes, socks gently worn, NEW underwear,

Due to COVID19, no bed pillows, or items that cannot be washed.

Drop off Location: 2000 Texas Ave # 601, Texas City, TX 77590